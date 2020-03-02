Santa Clara's Taplands Named Best Beer Bar In California For 2020

Craftbeer.com has named their best beer bars for each state for 2020 and California's best is a South Bay spot, Taplands in Santa Clara.

Taplands! Great spot https://t.co/85GdR8Q904 — Victor Guzman KION (@VGuzman_TV) March 1, 2020

Noting that it's a Silicon Valley go-to for aficianados and craft beer newbies alike, the 25 continuously rotating handles, which include a few beers made at their on-site nanobrewery.

The bar opened on Homestead Road back in 2016 and gives the Bay Area the state's top beer bar after Crazy Harry's in Los Angeles County took the title in 2016.