Santa Clara's Taplands Named Best Beer Bar In California For 2020
Craftbeer.com has named their best beer bars for each state for 2020 and California's best is a South Bay spot, Taplands in Santa Clara.
Noting that it's a Silicon Valley go-to for aficianados and craft beer newbies alike, the 25 continuously rotating handles, which include a few beers made at their on-site nanobrewery.
-- We won folks! Awarded 2020 Great American Beer Bar in California by @craftbeerdotcom. Heartfelt ❤️thanks to our amazing #beerlover community who voted for us and our dedicated staff for making #taplands a great place to enjoy #craftbeer. Cheers! http://ow.ly/65wl50yxL4v #seektheseal #cityofsantaclara #drinksvbeer #southbaybeerhounds
The bar opened on Homestead Road back in 2016 and gives the Bay Area the state's top beer bar after Crazy Harry's in Los Angeles County took the title in 2016.