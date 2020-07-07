After Initial Denial; Santa Clara County Gets Approval To Reopen Salons And Gyms On July 13th

After their July 13th expanded reopening plan was initially denied by the state of California, Santa Clara County health officials announced Tuesday that the county's updated variance order has been approved meaning that gyms, nail salons, hair salons, and a few other business sectors such as massage therapy will be permitted to reopen for the first time since the pandemic shut them down in March.

UPDATE State approves #SantaClaraCounty #COVID19 variance; gyms and salons to reopen July 13 https://t.co/R6syWHzHJK — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) July 7, 2020

All businesses in the county must submit updated social distancing protocols by that July 13th date.

BREAKING NEWS: Outdoor Dining Can Continue in Santa Clara County; New Risk Reduction Order to Take Effect Monday, July 13th. Details at https://t.co/NX83mDhC6U — Healthy SCC (@HealthySCC) July 7, 2020

Meanwhile, San Francisco is pausing reopenings for the likes of indoor dining & outdoor bars that previously been set for July 13th.