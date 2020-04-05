After Repeated Warnings Santa Clara County Police Issuing Citations To Those Not Following Stay At Home Orders

Just as SFPD have had to start doing, police in Santa Clara County have also started issuing citations to those not abiding by the shelter-in-place order in effect through May 3rd.

ENFORCING ORDERS --: Law enforcement in Santa Clara County issuing citations to those not following stay-at-home orders, @GayleOng has details https://t.co/zV2zLTRpGy pic.twitter.com/Bzw2UUjm6B — KRON4 News (@kron4news) April 5, 2020

Santa Clara County leads the Bay Area in Coronavirus cases and police are responding to hundreds of reports of non-essential businesses and individuals who are ignoring the order and while they lean heavily towards warning and education on the matter they are issuing citations when absolutely necessary. One sargeant noted that they do not want to cite anyone unless they really need to.

