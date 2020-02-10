Santa Clara County Officials Declare Local Health Emergency Due To Coronavirus

Officials in Santa Clara County declared a local health emergency on Monday due to the Coronavirus outbreak. This doesn't mean that there's an increased risk to the public, but makes sure that the county is prepared to respond quickly & efficiently.

Coronavirus outbreak: Santa Clara County to declare local health emergency https://t.co/ZLHTCRlYwg — KRON4 News (@kron4news) February 10, 2020

The two individuals in the county who tested positive for the disease had both recently visited Wuhan, China and have been quarantined in their homes since returning, only leaving to receive medical attention.

The emergency declaration will be in place for the next 30 days.