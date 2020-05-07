Santa Clara County Bans Drive-Through Celebrations Ahead Of Mother's Day, Graduations

In lieu of large crowds gathering for Cinco De Mayo celebrations this week, Santa Clara County is the first in the Bay Area to say that car caravans are now forbidden. This comes just ahead of Mother's Day and drive-through graduation celebrations.

Honking in front of your nephew's house? Driving by and waving and Grandma with a big birthday sign?



Don't do it. Not anymore. At least not in Santa Clara County. https://t.co/ZqBbHQCqA4 — KTVU (@KTVU) May 7, 2020

Apparently, the rule has always been in place, but as of Wednesday the county's website added this to their FAQ regarding stay-at-home orders: "The order prohibits all public and private gatherings with people who do not live in the same household or living unit, except for the limited purposes allowed in the Order. Parades, ceremonies, and similar gatherings with people outside your household are not allowed, even if everyone stays in their cars."

Detractors of the ban note that both the Los Gatos Police Department & SJPD Chief Eddie Garcia recently took part in drive-through birthday celebrations for children & elderly members of the community.

SJPD plans to issue stern warnings to people participating in car caravans, as opposed to handing out citations, "unless there's a blatant violation," Garcia says.