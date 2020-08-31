Santa Clara & Sonoma Counties Allow Salons, Barbershops & Malls To Reopen At Reduced Capacity

On Friday Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new guidelines for reopening the state and also that all barbershops & salons could reopen for indoor use, with modifications. Ultimately the decisions to reopen those businesses is up to county health officials and those in Santa Clara & Sonoma counties are allowing them to reopen Monday at reduced capacity. Indoor malls are also opening in both counties at reduced capacity.

Santa Clara reopens a number of indoor venues today.

Sorry, Alameda County.

Westfield Valley Fair is one of the malls reopening at 25% capacity for indoor operations on Monday and has many new stores opening as part of their $1.1 billion expansion.

Last Friday Alameda & Contra Costa Counties began allowing salons to open for outdoor operations and starting Tuesday San Francisco will allow them to operate outdoors. Gyms in SF can also operate outdoors starting Sept. 1st.