Sandals Resorts Will Give Out Free Vacations To Teachers, Nurses, Moms And More Every Day In May
The month of May marks a time to celebrate mothers (Mothers Day), teachers (Teacher Appreciation week), nurses (Nurse appreciation Day), & military members (Memorial Day) so Sandals Resorts is prepared to give one all-inclusive trip away a day to a mom, teacher, nurse, or member of our military to show their appreciation.
--GIVEAWAY TIME-- - May is the month to appreciate people that rock! We're especially thankful to all who serve our country as teachers, nurses and in the military. - In honor of #MothersDay, #TeacherAppreciationWeek, #NationalNursesDay, and #MilitaryMonth we are awarding 31 people that rock the chance to win a #SandalsResorts vacation with our #SandalsMaycation Giveaway. - Link in bio for more details.
Their "Maycation" giveaway will award trips to their resort of your choice in the Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, Antigua, or Saint Lucia. They'll be six-night, seven-day vacations so they're pretty legit.
You have until May 30th to enter here. You can enter for yourself, or for someone you feel is deserving of such a vacation.
If you win you will still need to cover your airfare, but everything else is taken care of.