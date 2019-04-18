Sandals Resorts Will Give Out Free Vacations To Teachers, Nurses, Moms And More Every Day In May

The month of May marks a time to celebrate mothers (Mothers Day), teachers (Teacher Appreciation week), nurses (Nurse appreciation Day), & military members (Memorial Day) so Sandals Resorts is prepared to give one all-inclusive trip away a day to a mom, teacher, nurse, or member of our military to show their appreciation.

Their "Maycation" giveaway will award trips to their resort of your choice in the Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, Antigua, or Saint Lucia. They'll be six-night, seven-day vacations so they're pretty legit.

You have until May 30th to enter here. You can enter for yourself, or for someone you feel is deserving of such a vacation.

If you win you will still need to cover your airfare, but everything else is taken care of.