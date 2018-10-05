San Ramon's City Center Bishop Ranch Announces New Stores Ahead Of Fall Opening

In what has been described as a "new downtown" for San Ramon, City Center Bishop Ranch is set to open this fall with a wide array of shops & dining options and more keep being unveiled. Plus, it'll have a movie theater & big Equinox gym.

This week it was announced that retail store Anthropologie, along with Heller Jewelers, Gio Gelati, and Joe & The Juice are the four latest tenants that will occupy spaces in the shopping center.

The aforementioned movie theater is called THE LOT and it features 10 screens, a bar, restaurant, and cafe.

Some notable dining spots opening in City Center Bishop Ranch include:

Boba Guys

Slanted Door

MIXT

Curry Up Now

Mendocino Farms

Ramen Hiroshi

Delarosa

Fieldwork Brewing Company

Roam Artisan Burger

For a list of shops & more head to their website.

There will also be a job fair held from 10 AM - 4 PM on Saturday October 6th.