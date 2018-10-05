San Ramon's City Center Bishop Ranch Announces New Stores Ahead Of Fall Opening
In what has been described as a "new downtown" for San Ramon, City Center Bishop Ranch is set to open this fall with a wide array of shops & dining options and more keep being unveiled. Plus, it'll have a movie theater & big Equinox gym.
The piazza at #CityCenterBR will be a place that draws people together. From events to entertainment, the one-acre open space in the City Center at #BishopRanch will be the heartbeat of #SanRamon.
This week it was announced that retail store Anthropologie, along with Heller Jewelers, Gio Gelati, and Joe & The Juice are the four latest tenants that will occupy spaces in the shopping center.
The aforementioned movie theater is called THE LOT and it features 10 screens, a bar, restaurant, and cafe.
“We were looking for more than just a movie theatre, so we’re very excited about bringing THE LOT to the Bay Area...with THE LOT, we will have the most luxurious cinema and dining venue in the market.” - Alexander Mehran, Jr., president and COO of Sunset Development Company. THE LOT at City Center will feature a 10-screen, 800-seat movie theater as well as a bar, restaurant and cafe! Movie-goers will watch the 33-foot big screen on leather-inclined seats, and will be able order food and drinks to their seats with a press of a button.
Some notable dining spots opening in City Center Bishop Ranch include:
- Boba Guys
- Slanted Door
- MIXT
- Curry Up Now
- Mendocino Farms
- Ramen Hiroshi
- Delarosa
- Fieldwork Brewing Company
- Roam Artisan Burger
For a list of shops & more head to their website.
There will also be a job fair held from 10 AM - 4 PM on Saturday October 6th.
Want to work at #CityCenterBishopRanch? Join us on Saturday, October 6 at @roundhouse_sr located at @bishopranch (2600 Camino Ramon) from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. for a Job Fair that will feature representatives from numerous retailers and restaurants, including @the_lot_, @equinox, @slanteddoor, @potterybarn, @westelmsanramon, @fieldworkbrewing_sanramon, Allied Universal and Able Building Maintenance. Come prepared with a resume, be ready for an in-person interview and answer questions about open positions. We hope to see you there! #jobfair