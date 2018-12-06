San Ramon Ranks As Top City In California To Find A Job

Wallet Hub has released their findings for the top cities in California for finding a job & Bay Area cities dominate the top of the list with San Ramon taking the #1 spot.

Wallet Hub previously named San Ramon as the best Bay Area city to raise a family so they seem to think pretty highly of the place.

For this survey Wallet Hub ranked cities in the state on factors like "highest number of job opportunities," "employment growth," "monthly average starting salary," unemployment rates, affordable housing and more.

Here's the best ten California cities for finding a job:

San Ramon Palo Alto Danville Los Gatos Santa Clara Pleasanton Rancho Santa Margarita Livermore Los Altos Morgan Hill

For more head to Wallet Hub.