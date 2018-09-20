San Ramon Ranked As The Best Bay Area To Raise A Family; Oakland Ranked As The Worst
Wallet Hub has released their latest survey for the best cities in California to raise a family in 2018 and while Folsom, CA came in first there were many Bay Area cities that ranked very close behind.
Moving your family to #California? Check out the most #family friendly cities in the state before you start packing: https://t.co/GhYNcbnJIB pic.twitter.com/IySLxfl4BR— WalletHub (@wallethub) September 19, 2018
Ranked based on a combination of rankings that range from family income, to educational & health safety, to affordability, crime rate & many other factors here's where some Bay Area cities ranked overall in the state when it comes raising a family:
- 2. San Ramon
- 3. Los Altos
- 5. Dublin
- 6. Danville
- 7. Pleasanton
- 8. Cupertino
- 14. Los Gatos
- 15. Saratoga
- 18. Palo Alto
- 19. Fremont
- 20. Sunnyvale
On the other end of the spectrum Richmond ranked 243rd & Oakland ranked 250th among the 254 cities surveyed. Adelanto, CA (in San Bernardino County) came in dead last.
This site has named Fremont as the happiest city in America & least-stressed city in America, so it's a bit surprising to see them only #19 in the state in this survey.
For the full methodology & rankings head to WalletHub.