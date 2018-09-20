San Ramon Ranked As The Best Bay Area To Raise A Family; Oakland Ranked As The Worst

September 20, 2018
Wallet Hub has released their latest survey for the best cities in California to raise a family in 2018 and while Folsom, CA came in first there were many Bay Area cities that ranked very close behind.

Ranked based on a combination of rankings that range from family income, to educational & health safety, to affordability, crime rate & many other factors here's where some Bay Area cities ranked overall in the state when it comes raising a family:

  • 2. San Ramon
  • 3. Los Altos
  • 5. Dublin
  • 6. Danville
  • 7. Pleasanton
  • 8. Cupertino
  • 14. Los Gatos
  • 15. Saratoga
  • 18. Palo Alto
  • 19. Fremont
  • 20. Sunnyvale

On the other end of the spectrum Richmond ranked 243rd & Oakland ranked 250th among the 254 cities surveyed. Adelanto, CA (in San Bernardino County) came in dead last.

This site has named Fremont as the happiest city in America & least-stressed city in America, so it's a bit surprising to see them only #19 in the state in this survey.

For the full methodology & rankings head to WalletHub.

 

