San Ramon Ranked As The Best Bay Area To Raise A Family; Oakland Ranked As The Worst

Wallet Hub has released their latest survey for the best cities in California to raise a family in 2018 and while Folsom, CA came in first there were many Bay Area cities that ranked very close behind.

Moving your family to #California? Check out the most #family friendly cities in the state before you start packing: https://t.co/GhYNcbnJIB pic.twitter.com/IySLxfl4BR — WalletHub (@wallethub) September 19, 2018

Ranked based on a combination of rankings that range from family income, to educational & health safety, to affordability, crime rate & many other factors here's where some Bay Area cities ranked overall in the state when it comes raising a family:

2. San Ramon

3. Los Altos

5. Dublin

6. Danville

7. Pleasanton

8. Cupertino

14. Los Gatos

15. Saratoga

18. Palo Alto

19. Fremont

20. Sunnyvale

On the other end of the spectrum Richmond ranked 243rd & Oakland ranked 250th among the 254 cities surveyed. Adelanto, CA (in San Bernardino County) came in dead last.

This site has named Fremont as the happiest city in America & least-stressed city in America, so it's a bit surprising to see them only #19 in the state in this survey.

For the full methodology & rankings head to WalletHub.