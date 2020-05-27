San Mateo's Hillsdale Mall Reopens For Curbside Pickup
About 30 stores reopened so far
May 27, 2020
About 30 stores reopened for curbside pickup at San Mateo's Hillsdale Shopping Center on Tuesday as the county's health department allowed under new modifications.
Among the stores that have reopened are Macy's, Nordstrom, Old Navy, Apple, Guitar Center and more. You can find the list of open retailers here.
Customers are still not permitted to enter the stores andmust place orders online, or by phone. ~25 more stores are expected to open in the coming days.