San Mateo High Becomes Largest Public School In The U.S. To Go Phone-Free

Those who have been to Jack White concerts, or Dave Chappelle comedy shows in the past few years are familiar with the Yondr pouch that locks up your phone. It helps to create phone-free spaces, which aren't common in 2019. A Bay Area high school tried using the pouches in a trial with 20 students last year and after success with that pilot program San Mateo High expanded it to all 1,700 of their students at the start of this school year.

PHONE-FREE ZONE: San Mateo High School has become the largest school in the country to go phone-free. How they are doing it and what students are saying about it here: https://t.co/BmX9BGY3NA — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) August 20, 2019

In an effort to make students be more present and due to concern over excessive phone use, the school has students lock their phones in the pouches from the first bell of the day to the last. Per ABC7, students were initially panicked by the initiative, but have grown to enjoy the results, which include kids actually socializing at lunch instead of being on their phones.

Teachers and administrators still have access to their phones. Each classroom is equipped with the unlocking device in case of emergencies.

