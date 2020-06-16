San Mateo County Fair Launches Drive-In Movie Series

Like the Alameda County Fair, the San Mateo County Fair has also launched a drive-in movie series in the wake of their fair cancelation. The movies will be shown in the San Mateo County Event Center parking lot on June 19th, 20th, & 26th.

The showings are as follows:

June 19: Dodgeball

June 20: Napoleon Dynamite

June 26: Independence Day

Gates open at 7:30 PM & showtimes are at 9PM. Tickets are $35 per car and fair concessions like BBQ & funnnel are available as well as wine, beer, margaritas & more.

You can grab tickets in advance here for Dodgeball, Napoleon Dynamite & Independence Day.