San Mateo County Fair Launches Drive-In Movie Series
The fair is canceled, but the drive-in is on
Like the Alameda County Fair, the San Mateo County Fair has also launched a drive-in movie series in the wake of their fair cancelation. The movies will be shown in the San Mateo County Event Center parking lot on June 19th, 20th, & 26th.
Drive-In Movies at the San Mateo County Fair. Movies to be announced this Monday. Tickets limited to 200 cars per showing. Link to purchase available upon movie title announcements. Part of proceeds to be donated to @smcstrongfund #smcstrong #smcstrongfund #sanmateocounty #sanmateo #sanmateocountyfair #driveinmovie #movienight #movie #drivein
The showings are as follows:
- June 19: Dodgeball
- June 20: Napoleon Dynamite
- June 26: Independence Day
Gates open at 7:30 PM & showtimes are at 9PM. Tickets are $35 per car and fair concessions like BBQ & funnnel are available as well as wine, beer, margaritas & more.
You can grab tickets in advance here for Dodgeball, Napoleon Dynamite & Independence Day.