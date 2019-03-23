San Mateo County Fair Announces 2019 Concert Lineup

The San Mateo County Fair has announced its initial concert lineup for 2019 & each show is free with general admission to the fair.

Here's the lineup of main stage concerts that will be held at the San Mateo County Fair from June 8 - June 16, 2019:

June 8: Morris Day & The Time

June 9: TBA

June 10: Queen Nation (Queen Tribute band)

June 11: Petty & The Heartshakers (Tom Petty tribute band)

June 12: Sir Mix-A-Lot

June 13: Better Than Ezra

June 14: The Commodores

June 15: TBA

June 16: Dia De La Feria

There are 1,500 first-come-first-serve free tickets available for each show & you can purchase reserve seating for the show(s) of your choice here.