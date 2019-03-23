San Mateo County Fair Announces 2019 Concert Lineup
The San Mateo County Fair has announced its initial concert lineup for 2019 & each show is free with general admission to the fair.
Grammy Award winning Sir Mix-A-Lot is best known for his danceable, bass-heavy hip-hop sounds. Coming from Seattle, with barely any hip-hop scene to speak of, Sir Mix-A-Lot co-founded his own record label, promoted his music himself, produced all his own tracks, and essentially pulled himself up. His career soared over the decades. His worldwide hit "Baby Got Back," sold 10+ million copies to date and has reached over 75 million YouTube views. In addition to his Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance, his achievements also include an American Music Award for Best Rap Solo Performance. Sir Mix-A-Lot was #1 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart for five straight weeks. His credits include three Platinum albums, Swass, Seminar and Mack Daddy.
Here's the lineup of main stage concerts that will be held at the San Mateo County Fair from June 8 - June 16, 2019:
- June 8: Morris Day & The Time
- June 9: TBA
- June 10: Queen Nation (Queen Tribute band)
- June 11: Petty & The Heartshakers (Tom Petty tribute band)
- June 12: Sir Mix-A-Lot
- June 13: Better Than Ezra
- June 14: The Commodores
- June 15: TBA
- June 16: Dia De La Feria
There are 1,500 first-come-first-serve free tickets available for each show & you can purchase reserve seating for the show(s) of your choice here.