San Leandro Fifth Graders Shown Porn After Zoom Session Was Hacked

San Leandro School District has confirmed an account from the mother of a fifth grader at McKinley Elementary that a classroom zoom session was hacked on Monday by three men who showed pornographic photos to the students.

The district has required that teachers set security protocols for Zoom sessions since distance learning began back in March. This incident also comes a week after one teacher in San Jose was seen instructing his Jr. High class shirtless.

San Leandro Police are meeting with school officials to investigate what happened with the hacking incident.

