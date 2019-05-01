San Jose's Music In The Park Announces Lineup For Summer 2019

Downtown San Jose has announced the return of the annual Music In The Park series for 2019 and here's who's coming to play shows in Plaza De Cesar Chavez this summer:

  • Friday June 21st: The Delfonics

  • Friday July 19th: Ozomatli

  • Thursday August 1st: Cuco

  • Friday August 23rd: Special Artist (TBA)

GA tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 day of the show. VIP tickets are $35 and get you drink tickets, a dedicated entry line, a reserved VIP area & private bathrooms. Tickets and info can be found here.

