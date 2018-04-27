Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

San Jose's Music In The Park Announces 2018 Lineup

A summer concert series that's been going since 1989 returns to San Jose's Plaza De Cesar Chavez for four nights of Music in the Park. All shows begin at 5:30 PM and advance GA tix are $15, they're $20 day of the show. VIP tickets are $35 and include drink tickets, a priority entry line, private bathrooms and more. Here's the linup for 2018:

  • June 22: Tony! Toni! Toné! (with No Water After Midnight, DJ Chale Brown & The C.M.E.)

  • July 12: Toots & The Maytals (with Saritah)

  • August 3: Third World with Jordan T

  • August 24: Malo (with Orquesta Latin Heat)

Grab your tickets at sjdowntown.com.

Summer kickoff!

A post shared by San Jose Downtown Association (@music_in_the_park_sj) on

 

Music In The Park 2018
San Jose

