San Jose's Music In The Park Announces 2018 Lineup

A summer concert series that's been going since 1989 returns to San Jose's Plaza De Cesar Chavez for four nights of Music in the Park. All shows begin at 5:30 PM and advance GA tix are $15, they're $20 day of the show. VIP tickets are $35 and include drink tickets, a priority entry line, private bathrooms and more. Here's the linup for 2018:

June 22: Tony! Toni! Toné! (with No Water After Midnight, DJ Chale Brown & The C.M.E.)

Video of Tony! Toni! Toné! - Feels Good

July 12: Toots & The Maytals (with Saritah)

Video of Toots and the Maytals - 54-46 Was My Number

August 3: Third World with Jordan T

Video of Third World - Now that we found love 1978

August 24: Malo (with Orquesta Latin Heat)

Video of Malo-Suavecito

Grab your tickets at sjdowntown.com.