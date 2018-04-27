San Jose's Music In The Park Announces 2018 Lineup
April 27, 2018
A summer concert series that's been going since 1989 returns to San Jose's Plaza De Cesar Chavez for four nights of Music in the Park. All shows begin at 5:30 PM and advance GA tix are $15, they're $20 day of the show. VIP tickets are $35 and include drink tickets, a priority entry line, private bathrooms and more. Here's the linup for 2018:
- June 22: Tony! Toni! Toné! (with No Water After Midnight, DJ Chale Brown & The C.M.E.)
- July 12: Toots & The Maytals (with Saritah)
- August 3: Third World with Jordan T
- August 24: Malo (with Orquesta Latin Heat)
Grab your tickets at sjdowntown.com.