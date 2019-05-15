San Jose's Happy Hollow Park And Zoo Going 21+ This Summer For A Beer Fest

May 15, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

iStock / Getty Images Plus

Categories: 
Bay Area News

For one evening this summer the typically kid-friendly Happy Hollow Park & Zoo in San Jose will be strictly for the adults. As part of Silicon Valley Beer Week the Brew At The Zoo will happen on Friday night July 19th from 6 - 9 PM. 

There will be live music, honey tastings, a summer-only jungle adventure exhibit, and 40+ breweries from the Bay Area and beyond. Exact breweries will be unveiled at a later date.

This is a 21+ only event and kids & dogs will not be allowed.

Early-bird tix (through May 31st) are $55. GA tix are $65 after June 1st, and $75 day of at the door (if not sold out). You can get yours at Eventbrite.

For more head to the Facebook event page.

 

Tags: 
Happy Hollow
San Jose
Brew At The Zoo