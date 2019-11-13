San Jose's Christmas In The Park Returns Nov. 29th For Its 40th Year

Hot cocoa, Christmas trees, ice skating, rides & more return to downtown San Jose for Christmas In The Park beginning Black Friday (November 29th) through January 5th, 2020.

Taking over the Plaza De Cesar Chavez Park this will be the 40th year for the event and it all kicks off at 5PM on Nov. 29th with an opening ceremony featuring a parade, tree lighting & the arrival on Santa Claus.

There will also be movie screenings every Saturday night at 6PM during the event. Here's what you can see:

11/30: A Christmas Story

12/7: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

12/14: The Grinch (2018)

12/21: Elf

12/28: Aladdin (2019)

1/4: Toy Story 4

Christmas In The Park is free to attend and you can learn more here.