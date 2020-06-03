San Jose To Lift City Wide Curfew Thursday Morning

San Jose will lift its curfew a few days early. Previously set to be implemented each night through Sunday June 7th, officials voted to lift it at 5AM Thursday morning and have it not continue through the weekend.

In a 10-1 vote w/ CM @DevDavisCA the lone dissenter, San Jose council agrees to lift citywide curfew Thursday. https://t.co/hZOEvn7E4e — San Jose Inside (@sanjoseinside) June 3, 2020

This comes as Santa Clara County allows more to reopen starting Friday including in-store retail shopping, religious services & outdoor dining.

Protests began in San Jose last Friday and have been held regularly since then.

Alameda, Contra Costa & Solano counties as well as many other Bay Area cities remain under nightly curfews until further notice.