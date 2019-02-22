San Jose State Named As America's Most Underrated University
CollegeVine has put together their list of the top 10 most underrated universities in America and San Jose State University has taken the title as the #1 most underrated.
CollegeVine advises families on where students should attend college and studied these main factors when coming up with their rankings:
- Cost of attendance and generosity of financial aid & scholarships
- One and five-year ROI after graduation
- Financial performance of specific majors
- Qualitative data on career outcomes like job placements and grad school progression.
The site says that parents & guidance counselors overlook SJSU's convenient proximity to Silicon Valley, which acts as a major plus for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) students. The school has a good track record with graduating students landing jobs at the likes of Google & Apple, among other prominent companies.
CollegeVine notes that while SJSU is outside of America's top 300 in college rankings it's a top 40 school when it comes to return on investment for students. For more on their rankings head here.