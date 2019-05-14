The San Jose Sharks Want To Give You A Free Sharks Tattoo To Show That You're A Fan For Life

As the Sharks head back to St. Louis looking to retake the series lead in the Western Conference Final against the Blues, the team wants fans back in San Jose to get sharks tattoos to show that they're fans for life.

Would you get a @SJSharks tattoo? Or some of you may already have one! https://t.co/66q8cqAf9i — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 14, 2019

The first 80 fans who are 18+ who show up at three particular San Jose tattoo parlors on specific dates will have their choice of six sharks tattoos.

Here's when & where to get yours:

Wednesday, May 15 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Tattoo Shop: Players Ink - 518 W. San Carlos St, San Jose, CA 95126

Friday, May 17 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Tattoo Shop: Black Lagoon - 118 E. Santa Clara St., San Jose, CA 95113

Tuesday, May 21 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Tattoo Shop: State of Grace - 221 Jackson, San Jose, CA 95112



You can only get the tattoos on your arms, or legs. Head here for more info.