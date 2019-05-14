The San Jose Sharks Want To Give You A Free Sharks Tattoo To Show That You're A Fan For Life
As the Sharks head back to St. Louis looking to retake the series lead in the Western Conference Final against the Blues, the team wants fans back in San Jose to get sharks tattoos to show that they're fans for life.
Would you get a @SJSharks tattoo? Or some of you may already have one! https://t.co/66q8cqAf9i— NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 14, 2019
The first 80 fans who are 18+ who show up at three particular San Jose tattoo parlors on specific dates will have their choice of six sharks tattoos.
We partnered up with The San Jose Sharks to give away Free Sharks logos tattoos for 40 people this Wednesday the 15th at 10am. Don't worry if you are not one of the 40. Everyone that shows up on Wednesday we will be giving the sharks logos at a discounted rate of $60-80 don't want anyone to feel like they missed out.
Here's when & where to get yours:
- Wednesday, May 15 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Tattoo Shop: Players Ink - 518 W. San Carlos St, San Jose, CA 95126
- Friday, May 17 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Tattoo Shop: Black Lagoon - 118 E. Santa Clara St., San Jose, CA 95113
- Tuesday, May 21 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Tattoo Shop: State of Grace - 221 Jackson, San Jose, CA 95112
You can only get the tattoos on your arms, or legs. Head here for more info.