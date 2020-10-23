Wild pigs descend on San Jose, destroying lawns

Per. a report from KTVU, San Jose residents are dealing with a wild boar problem unlike they've ever seen. They are being caught on camera tearing up yards especially in the city's Evergreen neighborhood.

Wild pigs are back! #SanJose homeowners woke up this morning to find their well-manicured lawns ripped to pieces, costing thousands of dollars to repair. Experts say hot dry conditions, draining of Anderson Dam and exploding pig population to blame. #ktvu 10p pic.twitter.com/Es1myjqOXo — Azenith Smith (@AzenithKTVU) October 23, 2020

The draining of the nearby Anderson Dam as well as the year's continuous hot & dry conditions are believed to be the reason for the hogs making their presence known in the south bay. They're believed to be following the water to the Guadalupe Creek and now they're becoming such a problem that the city council is dealing with ways to get rid of them. One councilmember has suggested using bows & arrows to kill them, but that's received a good deal of pushback due to the potential danger that could be to residents.

For now, they'll have to get used to the hogs as a solution is worked on.