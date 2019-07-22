San Jose Named Among America's Most Well-Educated Cities For 2019

Earlier this year we were told that San Jose State University is one of America's most underrated schools, now the south bay is getting more props when it comes to education as Wallet Hub has found that the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metropolitan area is the second most well-educated area in th country.

How #educated are the residents of your city compared with others? Find out: https://t.co/D945hxzteQ pic.twitter.com/rYQfYQvaz1 — WalletHub (@wallethub) July 22, 2019

Studying 150 metro areas across 11 metrics Wallet Hub gave the San Jose metro area high scores in its number of bachelor degree holders, graduate & professional degree holders, and their "quality of education & attainment gap".

The study focused on those 25, or older with degrees, or not in each metropolitan area as well as quality of public school systems and much more.

The San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area came in sixth in the study. Ann Arbor, Michigan took the top spot.

Several California area metro areas performed poorly in the study including Visalia-Porterville, Bakersfield, Modesto, Stockton-Lodi, Salinas & Fresno.

For more head to Wallet Hub.