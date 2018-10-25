San Jose Launches Program That Pays The Homeless $15/Hour To Pick Up Trash

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo held a press conference on Thursday to talk about a new program where the city of San Jose will employ 25+ homeless individuals & pay them $15 an hour to pick up trash.

As part of a $200,000 effort to help rid the city of litter, the homeless residents will focus on 40 little hot spots along major roadways in the city and work 4-5 hours a day. They will each have the opportunity to eventually earn more and move into supervisor positions. 

The hope for the program is to help get San Jose cleaned up & to help get these individuals back on their feet.

 

