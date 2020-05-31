San Jose Issues Week-Long 8:30PM Curfew

Following suit of the curfew issued in the city of San Francisco, San Jose has called for a curfew from 8:30PM-5AM every night for the next week, effective immediately.

BREAKING: City of San Jose issues citywide curfew effective at 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the next 7 days https://t.co/Kmnuv1eM96 pic.twitter.com/3YpQ3Hnwtj — KTVU (@KTVU) May 31, 2020

The curfew will remain in effect through next Sunday "or until further notice".

After a weekend filled with violent demonstrations, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced he was placing the city on a dusk-to-dawn curfew for at a least week, hoping to restore calm to the city’s streets.

The San Jose police said the curfew would become effective at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.