San Jose's Happy Hollow Park & Zoo to reopen this month

After a more than 8 month closure, San Jose's Happy Hollow Park & Zoo will be reopening within the next few weeks.

Members can begin making reservation starting November 9th for member-only dates between November 10th-21st. The general public can begin making reservations on November 13th for dates beginning November 24th.

Video of Welcome back to Happy Hollow

The park will be open at a lower capacity to reduce crowds, social distancing protocols will be put in place, there will be a one-way path through the zoo and several other measures including that patrons wear a face covering at all times.

Reservations are required and will be $8.50 per guest (age 2 & up).

Rides, puppet theater, carousel & eating areas will remain closed. For more head here.