San Jose's Happy Hollow Park & Zoo to reopen this month
Reopening to the public on Nov. 24th
After a more than 8 month closure, San Jose's Happy Hollow Park & Zoo will be reopening within the next few weeks.
Happy 17th birthday to Sophia the jaguar! To celebrate, she would like to invite you to Happy Hollow's new "Walk through the Zoo" experience. Reservations open next Friday, November 13. Learn more and check out members-only preview dates at www.happyhollow.org
Members can begin making reservation starting November 9th for member-only dates between November 10th-21st. The general public can begin making reservations on November 13th for dates beginning November 24th.
The park will be open at a lower capacity to reduce crowds, social distancing protocols will be put in place, there will be a one-way path through the zoo and several other measures including that patrons wear a face covering at all times.
Reservations are required and will be $8.50 per guest (age 2 & up).
Rides, puppet theater, carousel & eating areas will remain closed. For more head here.
