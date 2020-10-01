San Jose & Concord drive-ins hosting 13 nights of Halloween films

Starting October 19th and extending through October 31st the Bay Area's West Wind Drive-In locations in San Jose & Concord are giving you 13 nights of family-friendly frights, plus classic and popular horror movies.

The schedule is yet to be announced for 13 Nights of Fright, but we'll let you know what they'll be showing once they're announced.

These are in addition to Halloween drive-in screenings at the Alameda County Fairgrounds and Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk (Hocus Pocus).

For more on what the West Wind Drive-Ins are currently showing head here.