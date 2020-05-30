San Jose's Christmas In The Park Goes Drive-Thru For 2020

Back in April San Jose's Downtown Association made the early call to cancel their winter ice skating event, Downtown Ice, as well as this summer's Music In The Park. Now the annual Christmas In The Park event is making the call six months in advance to change how their festivities will work for 2020.

Typically Christmas In The Park is a free event and you've been able to visit at Plaza De Cesar Chavez each year since 1980, but this year it'll be a drive-thru event at San Jose's History Park and for the first time it'll cost to enter. Expect each car to pay between $5-$15 and Monday nights will be free. This is due to lack of sponsors for the 2020 event and the absence of vendors.

The 14-acre park will provide the best Christmas experience the nonprofit can put together and the fee their charging will help make sure they can make a triumphant return to normal in 2021.

Christmas In The Park will be held from Nov. 27, 2020 - January 3, 2021.

