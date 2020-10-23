San Jose car wash turning into haunted drive thru for Halloween

One car wash in San Jose is helping bring you a Halloween experience while also...washing your car. Extreme Express Car Wash at 655 W. San Carlos Street is launching their Haunted Tunnel of Terror once again from Oct. 28th - 31st and you can expect this one to have a 'Nightmare On Elm Street' theme.

The Tunnel of Terror will operate from 5-8PM each night and will cost $20 per car with $5 going to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Last year they raised $1,800.00 for St. Jude's.

Expect a fog-filled tunnel, spooky light show and look out for the creatures, ghouls, and frights that lurk around the corners!

