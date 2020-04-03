San Jose Cancels Music In The Park And Winter Ice Skating For 2020

San Jose's Downtown Association has called off several of its biggest events for 2020 due to public health concerns including this summer's Music In The Park series and the Downtown Ice skating rink even though that wasn't scheduled to open until November.

The association's executive director noted that even if shelter-in-place orders are lifted by May 3rd there will be a lot of apprehension to coming to events and they felt making the early call to cancel was the correct move.

They did note that there could be activations such as the Circle of Palms instead of Downtown Ice and they haven't closed the book on events entirely for this year.

There's no word yet regarding the annual Christmas In The Park event, which typically begins at the end of November.