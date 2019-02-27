San Jose And San Francisco Are The Most Expensive Cities For Homebuyers In 2019

We already know it's ridiculously expensive to live in the Bay Area & buying a home in either San Francisco, or San Jose will cost you a lot, but just how much would it cost you in 2019? Mortgage resource site HSH.com has unveiled a new study that shows what you need to make in America's 50 biggest cities in order to purchase a home & San Jose and San Francisco were the most expensive.

San Jose has the priciest housing market in the country, and you need to make $255K to buy a place there. https://t.co/EohBFvYXcH pic.twitter.com/rcCFqoYPN3 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) February 26, 2019

HSH used mortgage rates, median home prices in each city, and the average monthly rate you would need to pay to live there based on down payemnts of 10%, or 20%. Here's what they found:

San Jose:

Median home price: $1.25 million

Mortgage rate: 4.98%

Household yearly income needed to afford monthly mortgage payment: $255k

Per NBC Bay Area a typical family in San Jose makes less than half of that. That $255k/year salary applies if you put 20% down on a home. If you only put 10% down then you'd need to have a household income of close to $300k to afford the monthly payments.

San Francisco:

Median home price: $952k

Mortgage rate: 4.98%

Household yearly income needed to afford monthly mortgage payment: $198k

Again that $198k number is based on if you put down 20%. If you only put down 20% then that salary needed rises to $230k/year.

How is Manhattan’s cost of living not equivalent to Silicon Valley? I thought they are similar? Crazy that SV is now even more expensive than that! https://t.co/wROWeNyDbI — Parth Dhebar (@pdparticle) February 26, 2019

The top 6 most expensive cities are rounded out by San Diego, Los Angeles, Boston, & NYC. Towards the bottom of the list, a place like Cleveland, OH where you cam buy a home if your household yearly income is $40k/year.

