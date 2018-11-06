San Francisco's Union Square Ice Rink Opens Wednesday

November 6, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

DoTheBay

Categories: 
Bay Area News

The ice skating rink in San Francisco's Union Square returns on Wednesday November 7th and will be in operation until January 21, 2019.

Shop and skate! ⛸️--️ A favorite holiday tradition in San Francisco’s Union Square, . Get a head start on your holiday shopping then enjoy ice skating in San Francisco’s iconic plaza surrounded by festive lights and the sights and sounds of the season. . We have lockers for rent to hold your purchases while you skate. Buy your tickets and plan your visit today! https://unionsquareicerink.com/union-square-ice-skating/ . . . #unionsquareicerink #iceskating #holidayskating #unionsquaresf #thingstodoinSF #unionsquarerink #sfevents #sanfrancisco

A post shared by Union Square Ice Rink (@unionsquarerink) on

Wednesday's opening celebration will feature San Francisco Giants mascot Lou Seal, figure skating legend Brian Boitano and more guests.

General admission for skaters (includes skates) is $18, and $13 for kids 8 & under. Your ticket gets you into a 90-minute session. Here's the times of the sessions:

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
02:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
04:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
06:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
08:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
10:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

For more info head to Union Square Ice Rink's website.

‪Ice skating = Perfect weekend activity! Did you know we have a skate-o-meter sponsored by @kpthrive here at the rink?! Check out the leaderboard by the skate rentals & skate your way to a healthier you! ⛸------ ‬ -- @kyoza #unionsquarerink #iceskating #decadeonice #kpthrive #kaiserpermanente #healthy #fitness #weekend #sanfrancisco #alwayssf

A post shared by Union Square Ice Rink (@unionsquarerink) on

Tags: 
Union Square
San Francisco
Ice Rink