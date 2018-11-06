San Francisco's Union Square Ice Rink Opens Wednesday
The ice skating rink in San Francisco's Union Square returns on Wednesday November 7th and will be in operation until January 21, 2019.
Wednesday's opening celebration will feature San Francisco Giants mascot Lou Seal, figure skating legend Brian Boitano and more guests.
General admission for skaters (includes skates) is $18, and $13 for kids 8 & under. Your ticket gets you into a 90-minute session. Here's the times of the sessions:
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
02:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
04:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
06:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
08:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
10:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
For more info head to Union Square Ice Rink's website.
