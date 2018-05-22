San Francisco's Salesforce Tower To Light Up Each Night Beginning Tuesday
Starting Tuesday night at 8 PM there will be a new permanent light display illuminating the San Francisco skyline. The top of the city's largest building, the Salesforce Tower, will debut a multimillion dollar light installation from artist Jim Campbell & kick things off with a 15-minute firework display.
So happy to see this project launch today after working on it for four years in Jim’s studio! #salesforcetower #sanfrancisco #jimcampbell #repost via @sfchronicle ・・・ "The big experiment in the sky," via @sfchronicle_art. The San Francisco skyline will come to life this week when the installation "Day For Night" by artist Jim Campbell is illuminated atop Salesforce Tower. On Tuesday at nautical twilight, the tower’s nose cone will glow with 11,000 LED lights, visible for up to 30 miles. “A million people are going to see it every night whether they want to or not,” Campbell said. The show will begin each night with the colors of the sunset, whatever they may be— red, gold, purple or white in the fog. "Day for Night" will run from dusk to midnight and then it will show a constellation of stars until sunrise. --: @noah3929 @chinnski @carlosavilagonzalez
11,000 LED lights make up the installation & artist Jim Campbell has placed cameras around San Francisco that will take photos each day & display at the top of the building each night.
The ever-changing display will show people dancing, city street scenes, lava lump-like lights, and more.
The building will light up each night at 9 PM.