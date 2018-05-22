San Francisco's Salesforce Tower To Light Up Each Night Beginning Tuesday

Starting Tuesday night at 8 PM there will be a new permanent light display illuminating the San Francisco skyline. The top of the city's largest building, the Salesforce Tower, will debut a multimillion dollar light installation from artist Jim Campbell & kick things off with a 15-minute firework display.

11,000 LED lights make up the installation & artist Jim Campbell has placed cameras around San Francisco that will take photos each day & display at the top of the building each night.

The ever-changing display will show people dancing, city street scenes, lava lump-like lights, and more.

The building will light up each night at 9 PM.