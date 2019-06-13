San Francisco's Salesforce Rooftop Park To Re-Open On July 1st

After opening briefly last summer and then being shut down after only a few weeks the Salesforce Transit Center is set to re-open on July 1st and that means the expansive rooftop park will re-open as well.

Jardin suspendu au cœur du Financial District. A post shared by Christelle (@chris.olmn) on Jun 3, 2019 at 10:45am PDT

Now complete with a gondola that will take you up to the park from Salesforce Plaza at Mission and Fremont St. The 5.4-acre park will be open daily from 6 AM - 9 PM and you can expect much of what was scheduled last summer to resume like free concerts, silent discos, retail pop-ups, and more.

Although much of the center will re-open, bus service will not yet resume. Bus operations remain at the Temporary Transbay Terminal.

For more head to Fun Cheap SF.