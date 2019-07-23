San Francisco's Punch Line Comedy Club To Keep Current Location; Becomes Legacy Business

After reports back in May that San Francisco's iconic Punch Line Comedy Club would be forced to relocated, the club has signed a new lease to stay at its current location at 9 Maritime Plaza. It had been facing an eviction date of August 1.

In late May comedians Dave Chappelle & W. Kamau Bell showed up at a rally at San Francisco City Hall with a goal of saving the club. Their efforts along with many others who helped keep the Punch Line from being displaced.

Terms of the new lease are not yet known, but the Punch Line is sticking around for the foreseeable future and has been granted legacy business status by the city's. Small Business Commission. That means it now qualifies for rent protection and cash grants for its employees.