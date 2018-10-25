San Francisco's Sleek New Gaming Lounge Offers VR Games And Boba

A new gaming lounge has opened in San Francisco's SoMa Dsitrict at 248 9th Street. It's called Platform 248 and it offers board games, video games, VR games & a menu of boba, plus some Asian fusion offerings.

$8 gets you access to unlimited board games, video games & VR games for 3 hours and there's plenty to eat with fried mac 'n cheese balls, avocado spaghetti, popcorn chicken and more.

Popcorn Chicken Platform 248---- A post shared by PLATFORM 248 (@platform248) on Oct 15, 2018 at 10:50pm PDT

Platform 248 is open 10 AM - 10 PM Monday-Thursday & 11 AM - 11 PM Friday - Sunday.

Yelp reviews seem very positive so far, as well.