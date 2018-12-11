San Francisco's Museum Of Ice Cream Hosting Free Thursday Nights
The Museum of Ice Cream on 1 Grant Ave. in San Francisco is the first permanent iteration of the Instagram-friendly installation & they have big plans for 2019, but before then they're celebrating the holidays with Pinkmas.
If you need us, we'll be here making sprinkle angels ALL PINKMAS LONG ---- Tickets are LIMITED - LINK IN BIO -- #museumoficecream #moicpinkmas
The Museum is decked out with holiday decorations through December 30th & each Thursday night they're offering free entry to the first 350 solo guests from 6:30 - 8 PM. They want to spread love to those looking for a little extra magic this season.
TOMORROW NIGHT - we invite you to experience PINKMAS SOLO... for FREE! --✨ Every Thursday evening during December, MOIC will spread some love to all the people who just need some extra magic in their lives this holiday season -- To the people who may not have anyone this year, to the people who may have painful memories this season, to the people who just want to try something NEW -- Our ice cream wonderland is a place where EVERYONE can feel comfortable finding friendship, love, and even a new community — and what better time than the holiday season ❄️-- Join us TOMORROW 12/6 from 6:30 PM - 8 PM for solo night - first 350 people to come alone get a free ticket! -- (Image by: @wbywhitewolfe) #museumoficecream #moicpinkmas
Tickets are typically $38 and you can get yours here. Back in the fall the Museum applied for a license to sell alcohol so we'll see if that is a part of what they've got planned for 2019.