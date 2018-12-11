San Francisco's Museum Of Ice Cream Hosting Free Thursday Nights

The Museum of Ice Cream on 1 Grant Ave. in San Francisco is the first permanent iteration of the Instagram-friendly installation & they have big plans for 2019, but before then they're celebrating the holidays with Pinkmas.

The Museum is decked out with holiday decorations through December 30th & each Thursday night they're offering free entry to the first 350 solo guests from 6:30 - 8 PM. They want to spread love to those looking for a little extra magic this season.

Tickets are typically $38 and you can get yours here. Back in the fall the Museum applied for a license to sell alcohol so we'll see if that is a part of what they've got planned for 2019.