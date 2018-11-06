San Francisco's Museum Of Ice Cream Applies For A Liquor License

Earlier this fall, the Museum of Ice Cream announced that its San Francisco location would be its first permanent one. They also promised some new things for 2019 & it looks like one of those things will be booze.

The license they've applied for would allow their 1 Grant Ave. location to sell beer & wine. The application is currently pending review. If it goes through it would add an adult benefit to the family-friendly museum.

We're waiting to see what else MOIC has in store for 2019. For now, you can reserve tickets through the end of 2018 here.