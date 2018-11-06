San Francisco's Museum Of Ice Cream Applies For A Liquor License
Earlier this fall, the Museum of Ice Cream announced that its San Francisco location would be its first permanent one. They also promised some new things for 2019 & it looks like one of those things will be booze.
HAPPY 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY MOIC SAN FRANCISCO! ---- In the summer of 2018, #TEAMMOIC decided to venture to a new city ✨ We were coming off of a long run in Los Angeles and knew we wanted to set up shop in one of our favorite places in the world, the Bay Area -- While we didn't know how we would be received or if anyone would buy tickets...We DID know that San Francisco is one of the most accepting, kind, and beautiful cities in the world -- Since DAY 1, SAN FRANCISCO, you have proven to be everything we hoped for and more. As we celebrate our 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY, we want to say THANK YOU and express the utmost gratitude to SF, the entire Bay Area and the INCREDIBLE COMMUNITY that has accepted us with open arms, a big heart and belief in our mission that ICE CREAM can change the world -- #museumoficecream
The license they've applied for would allow their 1 Grant Ave. location to sell beer & wine. The application is currently pending review. If it goes through it would add an adult benefit to the family-friendly museum.
We're waiting to see what else MOIC has in store for 2019. For now, you can reserve tickets through the end of 2018 here.