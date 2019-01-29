San Francisco's Lucca Ravioli Co. To Close After 94 Years

January 29, 2019
An Italian institution that has occupied a spot on Valencia St. in the City since 1925 will soon be closing its doors. Lucca Ravioli Co. will say goodbye on April 20, 2019.

The market, pasta source & importer of Italian goods has seen its building sold and it appears it will be turned into condominiums.

Until its closure, Lucca Ravioli Co. will be open 9AM - 6PM daily except for Sundays when its closed.

