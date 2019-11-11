San Francisco's Last Rasputin Music Store Closes On Haight St.
San Francisco's last Rasputin Music store shut its doors for good on Sunday November 10th, nearly four years after the multi-story location closed on Powell Street.
The Rasputin near Union Square closed in 2016 now the one on Haight St. has closed its doors.https://t.co/vhvwhDS3nr— ALT1053Radio (@ALT1053Radio) November 9, 2019
The Rasputin on Haight first opened back in 2012, but rent prices and a likely sale of the building prompted the closure.
Rasputin's remaining locations are in Berkeley, Campbell, Pleasant Hill, Fresno, Modesto & San Lorenzo.
