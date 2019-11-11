San Francisco's Last Rasputin Music Store Closes On Haight St.

November 11, 2019
San Francisco's last Rasputin Music store shut its doors for good on Sunday November 10th, nearly four years after the multi-story location closed on Powell Street.

The Rasputin on Haight first opened back in 2012, but rent prices and a likely sale of the building prompted the closure.

Rasputin's remaining locations are in Berkeley, Campbell, Pleasant Hill, Fresno, Modesto & San Lorenzo.

My go to record store is closing-- @rasputinmusicsf my last pick up #stillbrazy #andrenickatina

A post shared by Gringo650 (@gringo650) on

