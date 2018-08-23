San Francisco's La Taqueria Once Again Earns The Honor Of Best Burrito In The Country

It's been earning this honor for the better part of the last five years and once again La Taqueria at 2889 Mission St. has once again been given the distinction of having the best burrito in the country. TheDailyMeal said that their carnitas burrito is better than any other burrito in America in 2018.

They laud La Taqueria's crispy & moist carnitas and claim that it's absolutely worth the hype.

Mouth watering burritos ---- (@dime_diner) A post shared by La Taqueria (@lataqueriasf) on Apr 25, 2018 at 8:14am PDT

Other Bay Area spots to make the list include:

#9 Taquería Guadalajara's Carnitas Super Burrito

#16 Taquería El Castillito's Al Pastor burrito

#18 Taquería Cancún's carnitas burrito

#20 El Farolito's Carne Asada burrito

#28 Gordo Taquería's carnitas burrito (Albany, CA)

#31 Taquería San Francisco's Al Pastor burrito

LA & San Diego spots also got lots of love, check the full list here.