San Francisco's How Weird Street Faire Returns On Sunday
San Francisco's annual How Weird Street Faire will celebrate its 20th year this Sunday when it returns to Howard & 2nd St. from 12 - 8 PM. This year's theme is a tribute to all time with an emphasis on the 80s - that being both the 1880s & 1980s complete with a dance battle between those dressed appropriately for either decade.
Are you ready to get Weird? Tag a friend you think should buy their presale now to avoid the lines for a chance to win a 2019 #howweirdstreetfaire T shirt ----❤️-- link in bio ... #peacefestival #music #dancing #sanfrancisco #soma #transbay #yerbabuena #downtownsf #costumeparty #sanfranciscostyle #20thanniversary #hwsf #howweirdstreetfaire2019
There will be 9 stages of music, food trucks, marketplace, art alley, cannabis culture zone and more.
The 20th Annual #HowWeirdStreetFaire TIME WARP: A LOVE STORY Sunday, May 5th from Noon to 8 pm at Howard and Second Street in #SanFrancisco link in bio
Expect to see lots of people in costume in the City on Sunday afternoon and if you're looking to go to How Weird you can grab your ticket (Magic Pass) for $15 in advance, or $20 at the event.