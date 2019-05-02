San Francisco's How Weird Street Faire Returns On Sunday

San Francisco's annual How Weird Street Faire will celebrate its 20th year this Sunday when it returns to Howard & 2nd St. from 12 - 8 PM. This year's theme is a tribute to all time with an emphasis on the 80s - that being both the 1880s & 1980s complete with a dance battle between those dressed appropriately for either decade.

There will be 9 stages of music, food trucks, marketplace, art alley, cannabis culture zone and more.

Expect to see lots of people in costume in the City on Sunday afternoon and if you're looking to go to How Weird you can grab your ticket (Magic Pass) for $15 in advance, or $20 at the event.