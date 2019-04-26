San Francisco's Hazy IPA Festival To Be Held In June

Some of the Bay Area's best breweries will descend on SPARK Social SF (601 Mission Blvd. N) this June for an afternoon of unlimited hazy IPA drinking. The San Francisco Hazy IPA Festival is scheduled for Sunday June 23rd from 12 - 4 PM.

Enjoy the bitter, juicy, smooth, and fragrant flavors of over 20 foggy IPAs and vote for your favorite to determine who makes the best one in the Bay.

There will also be 10+ food trucks, live music, & much more. Tickets are $36 and get you unlimited tastings in a commemorative glass. Grab yours here.