San Francisco's Great Mac 'N Cheese Melt-Off Returns In July

It is once again time to decide who makes the best mac 'n cheese in the Bay Area. The Great Mac 'N Cheese Melt-Off takes over SPARK Social SF on Saturday July 14 from 11 AM - 5 PM and you get to judge who's mac 'n cheese is the finest.

It's $5 to get in and if you want all-you-can-drink craft beer between 11 AM - 3 PM then that'll be $35. Grab those here.

Vendors are yet to be announced, but you can count on some of the finest food trucks in the Bay Area being there to stake their claim as the best mac 'n cheese makers around.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.