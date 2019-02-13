San Francisco's Great Corn Dog Festival Returns In March

Each year San Francisco's Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11st St.) gives you a chance to celebrate corn dogs. The Great San Francisco Corn Dog Festival returns Saturday March 9th from 11 AM - 5 PM.

The Bay Area's finest food vendors will be serving up deliciously-battered, fluffy & crisp corn dogs. You can also get all-you-can-drink craft beer with a $36 ticket.

$5 GA tix are on sale now & kids 10 & under get in free. You can get your tickets at Eventbrite.

Here's some of the vendors + specials that'll be available

Sticks — classic gourmet beef corn dog | Louisiana hot link corn dog

batter up

ROAD DOGS

Cochinita - Yucatán Street Food

Fil Gud

Firetrail Pizza

Chef's Truck — smoked-bacon-wrapped corn dog | chili cheese corn dog | classic corn dog | mini corn dogs

Kokio Republic — hot + sweet corn dog

Gyros on Wheels

Nucha Empanadas — mini corn dogs w/ chimichurri sauce

Street Meet

The Sarap Shop

For more visit the Facebook event page.