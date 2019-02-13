San Francisco's Great Corn Dog Festival Returns In March
Each year San Francisco's Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11st St.) gives you a chance to celebrate corn dogs. The Great San Francisco Corn Dog Festival returns Saturday March 9th from 11 AM - 5 PM.
It’s February and we’ve got bouquets of corn dogs on our minds… -- . Celebrate your love for deep-fried goodness with bacon-wrapped corn dogs, spicy corn dogs, mini corn dogs, chili cheese corn dogs, and many, many more… ---- Get your tickets now — -- in bio! . #CORNDIGGITYDOG
The Bay Area's finest food vendors will be serving up deliciously-battered, fluffy & crisp corn dogs. You can also get all-you-can-drink craft beer with a $36 ticket.
$5 GA tix are on sale now & kids 10 & under get in free. You can get your tickets at Eventbrite.
Here's some of the vendors + specials that'll be available
- Sticks — classic gourmet beef corn dog | Louisiana hot link corn dog
- batter up
- ROAD DOGS
- Cochinita - Yucatán Street Food
- Fil Gud
- Firetrail Pizza
- Chef's Truck — smoked-bacon-wrapped corn dog | chili cheese corn dog | classic corn dog | mini corn dogs
- Kokio Republic — hot + sweet corn dog
- Gyros on Wheels
- Nucha Empanadas — mini corn dogs w/ chimichurri sauce
- Street Meet
- The Sarap Shop
For more visit the Facebook event page.