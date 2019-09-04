San Francisco's First Shake Shack Expected To Open This Fall

Shake Shack opened its first Bay Area location in Palo Alto at the end of 2018 and people waited in line for hours to try it. A second Bay Area location opened in Larkspur this past March. We recently found out that Oakland will also be getting a location of the burger chain & we also have a better clue as to when San Francisco will be getting their first one. Eater SF is reporting that the location at 3060 Fillmore St. (Fillmore & Union) is slated for a mid-fall 2019 opening.

The chain will arrive soon in the marina with Shackburgers, crinkle cut fries, and some San Francisco-centric menu additions.

The chain says "Shake Shack is ready to join the fun in San Francisco and will be a partner during local festivals and events by providing tasty samples and refreshments."

