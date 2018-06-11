San Francisco's First Ever Charcoal Food Fest Coming In July
Have you jumped on the activated charcoal trend? If you're confused, it's not the briquettes that go in a BBQ that people are consuming, but a fine black powder that is reportedly good for your teeth, skin, and your hangover.
Black ice cream has been banned in New York City. Thankfully, we don’t have that ban in California. Come get your BLACK Vanilla frozen custard at our scoop shop or at @fkreserve inside @trademarksfc. #notbanned #blackicecream #frozencustard #fkreserve #frozenkuhsterd #fkfrozencustard #blackisbeautiful #blackandgoldcone #trademarksfc #sanfrancisco #bayarea #cheatdayeveryday #hypecream #hypedesserts
SF's first charcoal food fest will be held on Sunday July 22 from 11 AM - 5 PM at Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11th St.) & here's some of the vendord who will be on hand + what they'll be serving up:
CHARCOAL SPECIALS
- Choux SF's black and white charcoal pastry puffs: black sesame, cookies and cream, chocolate, and vanilla
- DOUGHP's “Blacked Out” cookie dough: a blonde cookie dough gone dark with activated charcoal, in a charcoal-black French vanilla cone
- Trader Jim's activated charcoal Dole Whips & Dole Whip floats
- Frozen Kuhsterd's black and gold waffle cones with black vanilla, white coffee, ube, or thai tea frozen custard
- Fresh-squeezed charcoal lemonade and house-made charcoal sangria
More shadowy specials coming soon...
For more, head to the Facebook event page.