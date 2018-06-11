San Francisco's First Ever Charcoal Food Fest Coming In July

Have you jumped on the activated charcoal trend? If you're confused, it's not the briquettes that go in a BBQ that people are consuming, but a fine black powder that is reportedly good for your teeth, skin, and your hangover.

SF's first charcoal food fest will be held on Sunday July 22 from 11 AM - 5 PM at Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11th St.) & here's some of the vendord who will be on hand + what they'll be serving up:

CHARCOAL SPECIALS

- Choux SF's black and white charcoal pastry puffs: black sesame, cookies and cream, chocolate, and vanilla

- DOUGHP's “Blacked Out” cookie dough: a blonde cookie dough gone dark with activated charcoal, in a charcoal-black French vanilla cone

- Trader Jim's activated charcoal Dole Whips & Dole Whip floats

- Frozen Kuhsterd's black and gold waffle cones with black vanilla, white coffee, ube, or thai tea frozen custard

- Fresh-squeezed charcoal lemonade and house-made charcoal sangria

More shadowy specials coming soon...

For more, head to the Facebook event page.