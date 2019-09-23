San Francisco's Fall Cider Fest Coming In November

On Saturday November 9th you'll be able to enjoy a lovely fall Saturday with the Bay's best vendors serving up all sorts of ciders. Expect sweet honey-sage, spicy ginger, sour blood orange, and tropical hibiscus ciders. There will also be fall-centric specials at all of the food trucks.

The event will be from 12 - 5 PM on 11/9 and there will be music, games, toasting marshmallows over fire pits & more. Tickets will be available soon here.