Ride The Free Drink SF Beer Shuttle To Visit The City's Best Breweries

Are you familiar with the Drink SF Beer shuttle? Every third Wednesday of the month the San Francisco Brewers Guild has free shuttles that will take you around to the city's finest breweries. Here's the plan for the next one on July 18:

SF Brewers Guild

If you've been looking to discover a new favorite beer spot in the city, or just want a fun Wednesday night out there's four more currently scheduled in 2018.

The August 21 shuttle will show you what's around Soma, September 19th's will help you find your happy place in Dogpatch, & October 17th's will take you out to the Sunset.

Shuttles run from 6:30-10:30pm, stopping at each venue roughly every 10 min., providing a convenient, casual way to visit these neighborhood breweries.

For more head to drinksfbeer.com/shuttle.